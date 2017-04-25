The ZTE MAX XL is officially coming to Sprint prepaid carrier Boost Mobile for $129.99.

It could be considered a pricier, slightly downgraded follow-on from the ZMAX PRO that T-Mobile and MetroPCS received last fall — comparing spec sheets, the step away from a Snapdragon 617 to a 435 does disappoint, as a less efficient chip architecture is used here. The awkwardness is exaggerated by the price making an upward move from $99.

Still, there’s plenty to like in the device if you like huge screens. A welterweight phone paired with nearly 4Ah of power capacity will go far for many users. There’s also a fingerprint sensor, too — we’re surprised that all $100 phones haven’t made this a standard feature in 2017. The MAX XL also takes advantage of Sprint’s HPUE optimizations and its 2x20MHz carrier aggregation, part of what is branded as LTE Plus.

The phone is available from Boost Mobile’s site now. We also have a feeling, given that the Sprint Zone account management app is depicted in one of the above renders, that Sprint’s own-brand prepaid service will take the MAX XL in at some point. Of course, we’re just passing along what we see.