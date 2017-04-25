Phones
ZTE MAX XL comes to Boost Mobile with Android 7.1.1 for $129.99

Contents
Overview
Processor

Qualcomm MSM8940 Snapdragon 435
Octa-core (8x1.4GHz Cortex-A53)
Adreno 505 GPU

Screen Size

6 inches IPS LCD
1080 x 1920 (~367 ppi)
Gorilla Glass

Memory

2GB RAM

Storage

16GB storage
microSD-expandable by up to 128GB

Battery

3,990mAh non-removable

Release Date

April 25th, 2017

Weight

180 grams

Operating System

Android 7.1.1 Nougat

The ZTE MAX XL is officially coming to Sprint prepaid carrier Boost Mobile for $129.99.

It could be considered a pricier, slightly downgraded follow-on from the ZMAX PRO that T-Mobile and MetroPCS received last fall — comparing spec sheets, the step away from a Snapdragon 617 to a 435 does disappoint, as a less efficient chip architecture is used here. The awkwardness is exaggerated by the price making an upward move from $99.

Still, there’s plenty to like in the device if you like huge screens. A welterweight phone paired with nearly 4Ah of power capacity will go far for many users. There’s also a fingerprint sensor, too — we’re surprised that all $100 phones haven’t made this a standard feature in 2017. The MAX XL also takes advantage of Sprint’s HPUE optimizations and its 2x20MHz carrier aggregation, part of what is branded as LTE Plus.

The phone is available from Boost Mobile’s site now. We also have a feeling, given that the Sprint Zone account management app is depicted in one of the above renders, that Sprint’s own-brand prepaid service will take the MAX XL in at some point. Of course, we’re just passing along what we see.

Android, Phones
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.