ZTE Blade MAX 3 hits US Cellular with ultra-low price, large battery and screen, dual rear cam

While flagship smartphones continue to cut corners in the battery capacity department for the sake of attractive, super-slim designs, more and more Android OEMs choose to endow their affordable mid-rangers with extra-large cells targeting road warriors uninterested in things like the sharpest screen, fastest processor or mind-boggling RAM counts.

One such example is the US Cellular-exclusive ZTE Blade MAX 3. Commercially released on America’s fifth largest mobile carrier without notice or fanfare, the 6-incher packs a “massive” 4000mAh battery promising to “power you through your day.”

Something tells us that may last you even more than a full day, although the Full HD display and octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor aren’t exactly pushovers. Following in the footsteps of USC’s similarly low-profile ZTE Imperial Max from last year, the Blade MAX 3 upgrades its predecessor’s dual rear camera setup to include a nice pair of 13MP RGB and mono sensors.

There’s also a decent 2GB RAM in tow, 16GB internal storage space (expandable via microSD), fingerprint recognition, 4G LTE network speeds, USB Type C port, built-in Hi-Fi audio chip, 3.5mm headphone jack, 5MP front-facing camera, and as a key weakness, aging Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow running the software show.

But US Cellular sells the ZTE Blade MAX 3 at a low enough price to warrant even a long wait for Nougaty goodness. Specifically, $199.99 with prepaid plans. Sweet!

Via
ZTE USA
Source
US Cellular
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Blade MAX 3, Imperial Max, News, US Cellular, ZTE
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).