While flagship smartphones continue to cut corners in the battery capacity department for the sake of attractive, super-slim designs, more and more Android OEMs choose to endow their affordable mid-rangers with extra-large cells targeting road warriors uninterested in things like the sharpest screen, fastest processor or mind-boggling RAM counts.

One such example is the US Cellular-exclusive ZTE Blade MAX 3. Commercially released on America’s fifth largest mobile carrier without notice or fanfare, the 6-incher packs a “massive” 4000mAh battery promising to “power you through your day.”

Something tells us that may last you even more than a full day, although the Full HD display and octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor aren’t exactly pushovers. Following in the footsteps of USC’s similarly low-profile ZTE Imperial Max from last year, the Blade MAX 3 upgrades its predecessor’s dual rear camera setup to include a nice pair of 13MP RGB and mono sensors.

There’s also a decent 2GB RAM in tow, 16GB internal storage space (expandable via microSD), fingerprint recognition, 4G LTE network speeds, USB Type C port, built-in Hi-Fi audio chip, 3.5mm headphone jack, 5MP front-facing camera, and as a key weakness, aging Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow running the software show.

But US Cellular sells the ZTE Blade MAX 3 at a low enough price to warrant even a long wait for Nougaty goodness. Specifically, $199.99 with prepaid plans. Sweet!