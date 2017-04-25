WhatsApp takes Siri integration to the next level by adding the ability to read messages out loud
While nowhere near as popular as sister IM service Facebook Messenger stateside, WhatsApp boasts an active global user base of over 1 billion, an important milestone it reached roughly two years on the heels of an extravagant acquisition by the Mark Zuckerberg-founded social networking giant.
After a series of recent updates and feature additions bringing it on par with both its “cousins” and rivals in a number of ways, WhatsApp is finally getting a unique enhancement. Only for iOS users, mind you, running platform build 10.3 and up, in version 2.17.20 available now through Apple’s official mobile App Store.
The changelog says it all, and it’s precisely as easy and straightforward as it sounds to “ask Siri to read your latest messages.” Previously, the Cupertino-developed intelligent personal assistant only supported voice commands for sending WhatsApp text messages and making VoIP calls on iPhones, which was already pretty neat.
But this takes the integration to a whole new level, with the usual “Hey Siri” wake word freeing your hands and eyes while listening to the last few WhatsApp missives. Other obviously smaller 2.17.20 revisions include “visual improvements to the Calls tab, Contact Info and Group Info screens”, as well as support for Persian.