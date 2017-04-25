T-Mobile earnings for 1Q17 continue to impress as merger talks heat up
T-Mobile wrapped up its first quarter with an impressive achievement: four years of quarterly net customer gains above 1 million. Oddly enough, four years ago, T-Mobile shifted away from two-year device contracts, one of dozens of industry leading moves it would undertake.
The company reported $9.6 billion in total revenues, 11 percent more than a year ago, but was only able to convert that into operating income of $1.04 billion, an 11 percent loss. Net income did increase 46 percent to $698 million.
The Un-carrier ended this particular quarter with 72.6 million, a net gain of more than 1.1 million. Prepaid continues to improve in a sector that has seen declines: 386,000 came into either MetroPCS or T-Mobile prepaid.
We decided to track the changes for T-Mobile’s reported figures for total customers and branded postpaid customers from quarter to quarter. These do not reflect net additions reported on each quarterly report. The below figures are in thousands.
|Period
|Net subscriber count
|Net change (subsequent)
|Postpaid subscriber count
|Postpaid change (subsequent)
|1Q13
|33968
|+579
|20094
|-199
|2Q13
|44016
|+10048
|20783
|+689
|3Q13
|45039
|+1023
|21430
|+647
|4Q13
|46684
|+1645
|22999
|+1569
|1Q14
|49075
|+2391
|23622
|+623
|2Q14
|50545
|+1470
|24530
|+908
|3Q14
|52890
|+2345
|25909
|+1379
|4Q14
|55018
|+1128
|27185
|+1276
|1Q15
|56836
|+1818
|28310
|+1125
|2Q15
|58908
|+2072
|29318
|+1008
|3Q15
|61220
|+2312
|30403
|+1085
|4Q15
|63282
|+2062
|31695
|+1292
|1Q16
|65503
|+2221
|32736
|+1041
|2Q16
|67384
|+1881
|33626
|+890
|3Q16
|69354
|+1970
|33230
|-396
|4Q16
|71455
|+2101
|34427
|+1197
|1Q17
|72597
|+1142
|35341
|+914
It seems that increased competition from Sprint and Verizon have induced some recent slow periods in T-Mobile’s growth, — especially as new unlimited data plans have surfaced this quarter — but the rates remain impressive nonetheless.
An FCC-mandated freeze on any merger and acquisition discussions surrounding any bidders in the 600MHz spectrum auction that just wrapped up will end this week. Market chatter is prizing up T-Mobile to be a sweet target for players like Comcast or a merging partner like the would-be of 2013, Sprint.
The company makes the point that it snagged 45 percent of the offerings available to it and that it hopes to have some deployment activity started in the fourth quarter — that’s despite the National Association of Broadcasters demand that all parties involved adhere to a 39-month timeline repacking timeline.