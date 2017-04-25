Phones

T-Mobile earnings for 1Q17 continue to impress as merger talks heat up

T-Mobile wrapped up its first quarter with an impressive achievement: four years of quarterly net customer gains above 1 million. Oddly enough, four years ago, T-Mobile shifted away from two-year device contracts, one of dozens of industry leading moves it would undertake.

The company reported $9.6 billion in total revenues, 11 percent more than a year ago, but was only able to convert that into operating income of $1.04 billion, an 11 percent loss. Net income did increase 46 percent to $698 million.

The Un-carrier ended this particular quarter with 72.6 million, a net gain of more than 1.1 million. Prepaid continues to improve in a sector that has seen declines: 386,000 came into either MetroPCS or T-Mobile prepaid.

We decided to track the changes for T-Mobile’s reported figures for total customers and branded postpaid customers from quarter to quarter. These do not reflect net additions reported on each quarterly report. The below figures are in thousands.

PeriodNet subscriber countNet change (subsequent)Postpaid subscriber countPostpaid change (subsequent)
1Q1333968+57920094-199
2Q1344016+1004820783+689
3Q1345039+102321430+647
4Q1346684+164522999+1569
1Q1449075+239123622+623
2Q1450545+147024530+908
3Q1452890+234525909+1379
4Q1455018+112827185+1276
1Q1556836+181828310+1125
2Q1558908+207229318+1008
3Q1561220+231230403+1085
4Q1563282+206231695+1292
1Q1665503+222132736+1041
2Q1667384+188133626+890
3Q1669354+197033230-396
4Q1671455+210134427+1197
1Q1772597+114235341+914

It seems that increased competition from Sprint and Verizon have induced some recent slow periods in T-Mobile’s growth, — especially as new unlimited data plans have surfaced this quarter — but the rates remain impressive nonetheless.

An FCC-mandated freeze on any merger and acquisition discussions surrounding any bidders in the 600MHz spectrum auction that just wrapped up will end this week. Market chatter is prizing up T-Mobile to be a sweet target for players like Comcast or a merging partner like the would-be of 2013, Sprint.

The company makes the point that it snagged 45 percent of the offerings available to it and that it hopes to have some deployment activity started in the fourth quarter — that’s despite the National Association of Broadcasters demand that all parties involved adhere to a 39-month timeline repacking timeline.

