The little engine that can in the wireless industry went on a tear recently, offering between two and five lines with unlimited data and a load of hotspot usage on at the rate of $90 per month. That deal has since expired, but it has been tag-teamed with another that still makes a decent case for itself.

For new customers signing up to Sprint and its Unlimited Freedom plan, they can now get a fifth line on their account for free — a savings of $20 per month. The four-line cost is currently $120 monthly.

Sprint is keen to remind you that similar AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon plans cost more at these levels — T-Mobile’s five-line level is $180 per month. But you’re going to have to weigh the strength of the networks if you want to chew the savings out.