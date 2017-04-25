Phones

Sprint scales back on multiple-line discounts, but you can still get a 5th line free

Contents
Advertisement

The little engine that can in the wireless industry went on a tear recently, offering between two and five lines with unlimited data and a load of hotspot usage on at the rate of $90 per month. That deal has since expired, but it has been tag-teamed with another that still makes a decent case for itself.

For new customers signing up to Sprint and its Unlimited Freedom plan, they can now get a fifth line on their account for free — a savings of $20 per month. The four-line cost is currently $120 monthly.

Sprint is keen to remind you that similar AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon plans cost more at these levels — T-Mobile’s five-line level is $180 per month. But you’re going to have to weigh the strength of the networks if you want to chew the savings out.

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Sprint
Posted In
Phones
Tags
carriers, Deal, Discount, News, Sprint, unlimited data, Unlimited Freedom, US
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.