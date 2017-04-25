Sony starts official Android 7.1.1 update process for Xperia XZ and X Performance
Very few of today’s flagship Android phones run what is technically the latest OS version, despite Google launching 7.1 goodies way back in October 2016, followed by minor 7.1.1 and 7.1.2 updates last December and earlier this month respectively.
In fact, according to Play Store data collected during the week ending on April 3, only 0.4 percent of active Android devices are currently powered by platform iteration 7.1. While Sony probably can’t do much to boost that microscopic number, the long-struggling Japanese smartphone maker deserves praise once again for its solid software support work.
After rolling out original Nougat treats to the Xperia X Performance and Xperia XZ several months ago, the OEM has earlier today kicked off the incremental Android 7.1.1 updating process over-the-air for the same two 2016 high-end handsets.
Alongside standard stuff like app shortcuts (with a compatible launcher), various bug fixes and (subtle) general performance enhancements, Sony Xperia XZ and X Performance owners can also look forward to April security patches.
As always, the updates are headed your way in phases, slowly and gradually, with their exact arrival time depending on regions, carriers and so on. Let’s just hope stateside you were wise and quick enough to take advantage of recent eBay and Amazon deals. Up next, you should probably expect the “regular” X and X Compact to jump on the 7.1 bandwagon in a matter of weeks.