Are the hot new Galaxy S8 and S8+ extra-durable in addition to incredibly sleek, compact, powerful and all-around premium-looking? As always, it depends on whom you ask, and more importantly, what kind of abuse you expect to subject Samsung’s latest flagship phones to.

If you choose to listen to YouTuber and amateur gadget torturer Zach from JerryRigEverything, you’re probably protected against catastrophic scratch, bend and even burn damage without so much as a simple case or cover.

But if you tend to routinely drop your mobile devices onto hard surfaces like concrete or tile, extended warranty service provider SquareTrade has some bad albeit predictable news to share with existing and future Galaxy S8 owners.

We long feared the inevitable death of screen bezels would lead to more fragile high-end smartphone designs, and indeed, that seems to be the case here. Of course, it doesn’t help that the S8 and S8 Plus are almost all glass, and despite Corning’s best efforts to reinforce both the front and back of these devices, they are the first ever tested by SquareTrade for breakability to crack on the first drop on all sides. Face down, face up, lateral or perpendicular, possibly the world’s best phones are no match for your typical sidewalk.

Now, granted, every gadget breaks sooner or later, but the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are deemed medium-high risks, at scores of 76 and 77, compared to the S7, S7 Edge, iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, all of which were considered just medium risks, with far fewer points on a breakability scale where higher numbers equal inferior build quality.

Bottom line, you better be careful with these delicate powerhouses, or buy a solid protective case.