An initial leak(?) at the back of the more expensive OnePlus 5

It looks like there’s a pretty good chance that OnePlus will join the the dual-camera trend that’s been picking up among smartphone manufacturers recently.

The rendered image was posted to India Today and purportedly features that back of what will be called the OnePlus 5. The design is not final, but it does reflect some major features such as a dual-camera module, nearly no sign of antenna lines and, of course, the OnePlus logo. The outlet claims its sources are “people who have seen the phone and have possibly worked on the OnePlus 5”.

We don’t have too many component details or hint at how the two rear cameras will be implemented — whether the sensors will take in different data to create a hybrid product or if different lenses will be applied to each sensor — though the phone will carry over the 16-megapixel selfie shooter found on the OnePlus 3 and 3T.

Pricing will be of some concern for enthusiasts that want more for less. Company co-founder Carl Pei told India Today last year that he wants OnePlus to shed the critical pinhole that makes it feats amazing only “for the price”.

“Some people think we have the best product while some think we have the best product at a given price. This caveat is something I don’t want. We just want to create the best products. Period. No caveats,” Pei said.