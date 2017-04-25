A Chinese blog is reporting from its sources inside Foxconn that it has received contracts from Apple to assemble two iPhone models this year, not three.

The speculation comes out of lesser known M.I.C. Gadget and claims that the two models will both feature various new technologies, potentially lining us up for two variants of the iPhone 8. It’s currently rumored to feature a glassy design, dual cameras, an OLED screen, a facial scanner and, perhaps, Touch ID embedded into the screen. That means that we wouldn’t see a more iterative iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus as investor research has indicated for the past several months.

There’s chatter about how Apple may slip through its usual September launch frame for the iPhone 8 because of several production problems along its component makers’ lines. Apple may be interested in hiking its risk up for to compete against Samsung in providing a justified counter to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, even up to the higher-than-usual price.

Then again, maybe we’ll be treated to one iPhone 7s model instead and the source may just be exaggerating the upgrades on that device’s account.

It’ll be interesting to see if and how this rumor pans out as the source says that parts and packing will arrive at Foxconn facilities starting in June. We’re likely to pick up some research notes from banks in the next month or so.