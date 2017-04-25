Android

iPhone 8 curved OLED a no go, Google Pixel 2 specs & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about Verizon’s recent deals being offered for unlimited plans, even if with tons of conditions. Samsung follows as we get to learn more about the Galaxy Note 7R, and when to expect it. WhatsApp follows as the service now integrates with Siri like very few other services can. Google Pixel 2 follows as we learn that it might stick to the Snapdragon 835 this year. We end today’s show talking about the iPhone 8 and what seems to be dead rumors of a curved display.

Stories:
Verizon prepaid plan has unlimited data for $80 per month
Samsung Galaxy Note 7R hinted for South Korea in June
WhatsApp takes Siri integration to the next level by adding the ability to read messages out loud
Google Pixel 2 devices noted with Snapdragon 835 changes on AOSP gerrit
No curved iPhone 8 screen as display makers fuss over lamination methods

