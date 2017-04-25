Chinese manufacturers shipped 114 million smartphones in the country this past quarter, growing by 9 percent year-on-year.

Research firm Canalys Research reports that of the top two manufacturers, recently Huawei and OPPO, it is the former that led the market by moving nearly 21 million units, or 18 percent of the activity. OPPO took nearly that same amount of share with just under 20 million units. vivo — which, of the three, grew the least annually — was third at 17 million units and 15 percent share.

OPPO had the overall lead last quarter.

Apple and Xiaomi, overall decliners in the trends, wrap up the top 5, the latter shipping 9 million units for about 8 percent market share.

Canalys analyst Mo Jia thinks that the scrappy domestic star should change from a value-oriented strategy to something more “aspirational.”

“Xiaomi’s desire to move up the value chain in China will be an uphill struggle, considering Oppo and Vivo’s lead and Huawei’s plans to increase investment in its offline channel in 2017,” Jia said.