Daydream isn’t Google’s only VR platform, actually seeing daylight over a year after Jump, which however remains the lesser known, more nichey and professional-focused project of the two.

Now, there are still solid pros and cons for recording 360-degree video even when using an affordable camera likely to cost less than $300. It’s thus extremely hard to recommend signing up for pre-orders of a next-gen Jump-powered YI HALO priced at around $17,000.

Of course, any comparison between this beastly system and Samsung’s New Gear 360 is unfair and frankly absurd, since you’re in fact getting not one, not two, but 17 (!!!) 4K unit cams with the YI Technology-developed immersive experience production solution.

Those include an “optimally-placed” Up shooter, and are capable of generating high quality 8K x 8K, 360o stereoscopic virtual reality video at 30 frames per second, or 60 fps content with a resolution of 5.8K x 5.8K.

Designed to stand the test of time better than its predecessor… of sorts, the GoPro Odyssey, with an extra-reliable, robust build, the Google-backed YI HALO also shines in the battery life department, offering creators the freedom to continuously shoot for 100 minutes.

Speaking of skilled VR filmmakers, there are “over” 100 gratis “tools” up for grabs as part of a newly launched Jump Start program, with applications open until May 22. Worth a shot, right?