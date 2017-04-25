In case it wasn’t already abundantly clear, Samsung officials just effectively confirmed facial recognition technology integrated into the hot new Galaxy S8 and S8+ in a company first shouldn’t be trusted as much as fingerprint or even iris authentication.

Meanwhile, anonymous inside sources tell Korean press it “would take more than four years” to secure and optimize the feature so as to be “solely used for financial transactions.” That’s an eternity in an ever-shifting smartphone market, though it’s unclear if the chaebol wants to make the effort in the first place.

According to a spokesperson, “the question of when it will be used is meaningless”, as “there are already high-level biometric technologies such as iris and fingerprint recognition” rendering face authorization of mobile payments impractical.

Then again, experts believe the convenience and “universality” of facial and voice recognition might force Samsung to reconsider. Especially with an ill-positioned fingerprint reader, and one’s eyes needing to look in a certain place of a phone’s screen for successful verification, you can understand why the “more than four to five years” work would eventually pay off.

Some analysts fully expect facial and voice recognition to become “mainstream in the future”, and we can’t help but wonder whether LG and Apple will perhaps accelerate this biometric evolution and landscape shift.