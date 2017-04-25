Clove gives guidance on BlackBerry KEYone availability in UK
Following up on new delays for BlackBerry KEYone shipments in the UK at SIM-free retailer Clove, a customer representative tells Pocketnow that every retailer in the country won’t be able to ship units out on May 5.
The shop, based in Poole, claims that only one major chain will receive limited inventory in time for sales on May 5.
“All other retailers, including Clove, will get a share of the next batch later in May,” the representative said.
Clove is estimating a target between of 22nd and 26th. As of this post, competitors Unlocked Mobiles and Carphone Warehouse still list a May 5 ship date while Expansys isn’t promising a ship date. The phone is selling for £499, VAT included.
Of course, we’ll be watching the space carefully to see if the situation verifies, but when it comes to your options as a consumer, it’d be nice to know all of them.