Phones

Clove gives guidance on BlackBerry KEYone availability in UK

Contents
Advertisement

Following up on new delays for BlackBerry KEYone shipments in the UK at SIM-free retailer Clove, a customer representative tells Pocketnow that every retailer in the country won’t be able to ship units out on May 5.

The shop, based in Poole, claims that only one major shop, Selfridges London, will receive limited inventory in time for sales on May 5. The Selfridges chain has been a highly-valued BlackBerry partner, providing exclusive pre-orders and special edition devices.

Carphone Warehouse manages phone sales at that branch. That retailer itself will also have some shipments of its own on that day.

“All other retailers, including Clove, will get a share of the next batch later in May,” the representative said.

Clove is estimating a target between of 22nd and 26th. As of this post, competitors Unlocked Mobiles and Carphone Warehouse still list a May 5 ship date while Expansys isn’t promising a ship date. The phone is selling for £499, VAT included.

Of course, we’ll be watching the space carefully to see if the situation verifies, but when it comes to your options as a consumer, it’d be nice to know all of them.

Updated with new information about the outlets selling the first batch.
Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
8%
Want It
83%
Had It
0%
Hated It
17%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, Phones
Tags
Android, Blackberry, Carphone Warehouse, Clove, KEYone, News, retail, sales, shipping date, TCL, UK
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.