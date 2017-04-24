US getting Sony Xperia XA1 on May 1
Sony Mobile is headed for the US once again with new Xperia phones getting stocked at the usual electronics retailers.
It all starts with the mid-range Xperia XA1, already out in the UK but scheduled for sale in the US on May 1 at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, BrandsMart, Fry’s and other chains for $299.99. It’s not clear if Sony will bundle in free perks as it has often done with its phones in the US.
Also unclear is if we’ll see the larger and “in-charger” Xperia XA1 Ultra coming along soon and at what price. Hey, at least both of them have 23-megapixel cameras to play with.
Meantime, the more premium Xperia XZs has been getting its sales time in the US and we have at least a good month or so before the Xperia XZ Premium, with its Snapdragon 835, can be ordered.