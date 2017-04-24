Phones

US getting Sony Xperia XA1 on May 1

Contents
Advertisement

Sony Mobile is headed for the US once again with new Xperia phones getting stocked at the usual electronics retailers.

It all starts with the mid-range Xperia XA1, already out in the UK but scheduled for sale in the US on May 1 at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, BrandsMart, Fry’s and other chains for $299.99. It’s not clear if Sony will bundle in free perks as it has often done with its phones in the US.

Also unclear is if we’ll see the larger and “in-charger” Xperia XA1 Ultra coming along soon and at what price. Hey, at least both of them have 23-megapixel cameras to play with.

Meantime, the more premium Xperia XZs has been getting its sales time in the US and we have at least a good month or so before the Xperia XZ Premium, with its Snapdragon 835, can be ordered.

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
33%
Like It
0%
Want It
67%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Phone Scoop
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Amazon, Best Buy, BH Photo, News, sales, shipping date, Sony, Xperia XA1
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.