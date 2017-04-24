ZTE Max XL leaks a day before it debuts on Boost Mobile
ZTE is about to launch another leading edge phone for the prepaid sector, and no, we’re not talking about the Prestige 2, though we are going to see the phone on Sprint’s Boost Mobile starting from tomorrow.
We should note that we have obtained leaked information that was posted by accident as it is under embargo. Pocketnow will not be directly sourcing that outlet for this particular post, but as of press time, a cached site is available for your web search leisure under “ZTE Max XL”. Still, there’s a detail that we will disclose related to the release date of the phone.
Instead, we rely on Richards Tech & Games on YouTube, who has a marketing placard for the device, dressed with Boost Mobile insignia.
The $129.99 six-inch phablet will feature Android 7.1.1, a 13-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter, a fingerprint sensor, an octa-core processor topping out at 1.4GHz, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage and a 3,990mAh battery. So far, it seems, we’re looking at an up-to-date CDMA version of the ZTE ZMAX PRO that T-Mobile and MetroPCS got in the fall.
The video was posted on April 15, a full nine days before the labeled launch date of today, April 24. So, why haven’t we seen all the embargo posts out today? Perhaps it has to do with ZTE, potentially holding back the release by a day. Our embargoed source, as cached, thumbs April 25 as the official launch day.
We will follow up with a full release post tomorrow (or whenever the embargo lifts, we guess).