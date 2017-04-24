T-Mobile Galaxy Note 5 also gets Android Nougat
If you’re still stuck on the latest Galaxy Note device available to us scrubs, but are on the Un-carrier, you’ve been missing out on what your friends at Sprint, AT&T and Verizon were getting with Android Nougat.
No longer. We’re happy to report that T-Mobile’s Senior Product Manager, Desmond Smith, has tweeted out that his customers are getting that update on their Galaxy Note 5 units starting this week.
FRIDAY SOFTWARE UPDATE: Approval of Android 7.0 Nougat for #GalaxyNote5 today! @TMobile customers should start to see it early next week!🤓 pic.twitter.com/56VRHZoEdA
— Des 📱 (@askdes) April 22, 2017
All we can say is that we’re grateful that the big carriers in the US came in on the same month with this update. Glad, also, that refurbished Galaxy Note 7 owners don’t have to deal with this mess.