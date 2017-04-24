Phones

T-Mobile Galaxy Note 5 also gets Android Nougat

Contents
Advertisement

If you’re still stuck on the latest Galaxy Note device available to us scrubs, but are on the Un-carrier, you’ve been missing out on what your friends at Sprint, AT&T and Verizon were getting with Android Nougat.

No longer. We’re happy to report that T-Mobile’s Senior Product Manager, Desmond Smith, has tweeted out that his customers are getting that update on their Galaxy Note 5 units starting this week.

All we can say is that we’re grateful that the big carriers in the US came in on the same month with this update. Glad, also, that refurbished Galaxy Note 7 owners don’t have to deal with this mess.

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Android Police
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 7.0, Android Nougat, Galaxy Note 5, News, Samsung, Software Update, T-Mobile
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.