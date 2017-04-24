No longer content just dominating a music streaming software market that’s getting a little too crowded, possibly nearing its saturation point, Spotify is likely testing the hardware-making waters.

It’s unclear exactly what device or devices the Stockholm-based company might be thinking of developing and delivering “directly” to existing and new customers, but a recruitment ad on its official website hints at a “category defining” product “akin to Pebble Watch, Amazon Echo, and Snap Spectacles.”

That certainly sounds ambitious, as well as vague and weirdly broad in scope, since the three aforementioned market segment pioneers have very little in common when it comes to their purpose, utility and functionality.

It could be that Spotify doesn’t even know what it wants to build, seeking more than a “passionate and seasoned Senior Product Manager” for its future “hardware initiative program.” After all, the job listing does mention whoever will land the gig shall “define the product requirements for internet-connected hardware, the software that powers it, and work with suppliers/manufacturers to deliver the optimal Spotify experience to millions of users.”

Once again, ambiguous demands and responsibilities revealing absolutely nothing about an actual device in the making. Meanwhile, Spotify is also looking to hire a Product Manager for “voice efforts beyond our core apps”, and Director of Product for Natural Language Understanding. So, yeah, some sort of AI-based voice assistant might be involved in these mysterious plans.