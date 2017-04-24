In addition to the Galaxy S8, which was officially launched on a bunch of big and small US carriers late last week, prepaid specialist Cricket Wireless also exclusively picked up another Samsung phone. This one does feature network branding on its otherwise sleek back, and of course, caters to a far less stringent audience, at the low, low price of $149.99.

Obviously following in the footsteps of last year’s Galaxy Amp Prime, the Samsung Galaxy Amp Prime 2 is in fact merely a rebranded J3 Emerge. Technically therefore, only the name is exclusive to Cricket, and you have to wonder whether it’s a little late for this handheld to finally expand to an AT&T subsidiary, what with an upgraded Galaxy J3 (2017) around the corner, at least internationally.

Comparisons notwithstanding though, you do get decent bang for your buck here. First and foremost, Android 7.0 Nougat software, which is yet to roll out to many higher-end Galaxies of past generations. Then you have a “crisp” 5-inch HD display, respectable quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor, 1.5GB RAM, 16GB internal storage space, and microSD support. Not to mention 4G LTE and HD Voice capabilities, unlockable with prepaid plans starting at $30 a month, going all the way up to $55, unlimited high-speed data included.

Granted, everything else about the Galaxy Amp Prime 2 feels run-of-the-mill, to say the least, like 5 and 2MP cameras, 2600 mAh battery capacity or the lack of fingerprint recognition and USB Type-C support.