If you’re wondering where the next big Snapdragon processor will take us to in brand numbering, wonder no more.

Sources to Aju Business Daily report that Samsung, the reported manufacturer for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 and Snapdragon 835, will once again work with the chipmaker to produce the Snapdragon 845. The system’s design will be finalized in October and manufacturing will begin in time for mass sales of one of the first phones to feature it, the Galaxy S9.

Keep in mind that rumored plans include an intermediate powerhouse chip, the Snapdragon 830, coming to market between now and the fall.