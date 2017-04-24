Phones

Qualcomm may contract Samsung for Snapdragon 845 manufacture

Contents
Advertisement

If you’re wondering where the next big Snapdragon processor will take us to in brand numbering, wonder no more.

Sources to Aju Business Daily report that Samsung, the reported manufacturer for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 and Snapdragon 835, will once again work with the chipmaker to produce the Snapdragon 845. The system’s design will be finalized in October and manufacturing will begin in time for mass sales of one of the first phones to feature it, the Galaxy S9.

Keep in mind that rumored plans include an intermediate powerhouse chip, the Snapdragon 830, coming to market between now and the fall.

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
75%
Like It
25%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
juggly.cn
Source
Aju Business Daily
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Galaxy S9, News, qualcomm, Rumors, Samsung, Snapdragon 845
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.