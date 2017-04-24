You may have noticed in recent leaks and renders that the screen of the iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPhone Edition or whatever you want to call “that model” that the screen on it is flat, not coming up against the curved glass. It seems that early hopes and rumors are getting dashed by current reality.

Korea’s Electronic Times is reporting that the display divisions of Samsung, which is providing Apple with colorful, flexible OLED panels, and LG are struggling to make the protective lamination on the screens work as to be able to have them curve on all sides. Current lamination techniques tend to inhibit touch input capabilities on the corners of a convex display. Samsung is successfully able to do so with the “Infinity Display” of the Galaxy S8 and S8+, which curves on two sides.

Reports are now saying that Apple will use the panels it ordered from Samsung and place them flat onto each unit of the iPhone 8. Meanwhile, an industry source says that Samsung is willing to risk potential yield to solve this lamination issue.