It’s been all quiet on the LG X power 2 release front ever since the pre-MWC 2017 announcement of the 5.5-inch mid-ranger, and although we were initially led to believe its global rollout would begin sometime in March in Latin America, it turns out the manufacturer’s homeland will get first dibs after all later than anticipated.

Namely, in “early” June, according to local media, which cites solid demand in Korea for an affordable phone with an extra-large battery as the main reason for the recent change of plans. In addition to a full (-er) spec sheet, we finally have an official price tag to share, i.e. 300,000 KRW, or roughly $265.

Of course, the number one selling point is still that mind-blowing 4500 mAh battery, beating the capacity of the high-end G6’s cell by a whopping 1200 mAh, all the while sporting a smaller, way more frugal 720p display and octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor.

Other respectable albeit far from stellar LG X power 2 features include 4G LTE network speeds for all of Korea’s three wireless service providers, 2GB RAM, 13/5MP cameras, 16GB internal storage space, microSD support, and pre-installed Android 7.0 Nougat software.

No fingerprint recognition, though, or USB Type-C connectivity, and you can’t say the “shiny” blue, gold, titan or black titan handheld is a looker either. But it definitely has what it takes to develop a following stateside if it reaches as many carriers as its predecessor as soon as possible at around $250.