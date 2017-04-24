Alongside Korea, India is one of only a handful of markets where the LG G6 will cater to audiophiles with a V20-inherited Quad DAC system. The world’s second-most populous country is also getting a 64GB variant of the slim-bezeled 5.7-inch flagship Android phone, compared to the 32 gigs of storage space inside US and European models.

No wonder therefore that Amazon.in shoppers should be ready to cough up way more than the sleek handheld’s North American list price starting tomorrow, April 25. On the decidedly bright side, the Indian G6 is still considerably cheaper than a Samsung Galaxy S8 headed for the region on May 5, let alone the larger, costlier GS8+.

Namely, you’re looking at a difference of at least 6,000 rupees, with the underdog officially priced at Rs. 51,990 (around $805), down from Rs. 57,900 ($895 or so) for the odds-on heavyweight title favorite. Check that, the early high-end front-runner is actually the 6.2-inch Galaxy S8 Plus, despite setting you back a whopping 65K rupees, or $1,005.

But the LG G6 is not just slightly more affordable than its fierce rivals, as well as the superior sound machine in India. It also comes with a fair share of incentives and deal sweeteners, like a 50 percent Tone Active+ discount, cashback offers for customers of certain local banks, and a special “pre-booking” Rs. 2,000 refund.