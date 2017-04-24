Android

iPhone 8 full design leaked, Spotify hardware & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today´s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the refurb Samsung Galaxy Note 7 and the certifications it’s received. Then we talk about Windows Cloud and everything it’ll do to compete with Google’s Chromebooks. Then we talk about the future HTC flagship, as we get more details on its final name. Spotify is next, now with a possible new product that might have to do with new hardware. We end toda’s show talking about the iPhone 8 and how its design is actually more different than we thought.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Both refurb and original Galaxy Note 7 score Wi-Fi certification running Android 7.0; wait, what?
Windows Cloud hardware strategy will mimic Chromebook spec
Names collide with HTC U 11 branding
Spotify wants to join the hardware-making fun with a ‘category defining product’ of some sort
The iPhone 8 casing leaks are out in force

