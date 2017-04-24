The iPhone 8 casing leaks are out in force

Artist Benjamin Veskin has pushed out more pictures with claims related to the iPhone 8, including an additional schematic and photos of a production-tested iPhone 8 shell, sourced from a Foxconn mole.

The iPhone 8 is rumored to feature four cameras, a vibrant new OLED screen and other premium features that will price it anywhere from $840 to over $1,000. It is to come out in September beside a more conventional iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus.

Veskin has tweeted that the iPhone 8 will adopt the dimensions of the regular iPhone 7, feature a Lightning port and be colored “Space Black.” A polished stainless steel chassis will be mated to a rear-facing 2.5D curved glass panel — much like what the design of the Apple Watch Series 2 calls for. A similar glass panel will then be attached to the front of the screen in the manufacturing process.

A bay of components is highlighted to be placed under the display that will take up all of the front surface, such as an earpiece, a facial scanner, two front cameras and other feature hardware. At rear is a dual-camera system in vertical orientation.

The leak does not mention if Touch ID sensing is to be included and, if so, where it would be implemented. Reported plans for a sensor to be placed under the display are facing production concerns at this point.

Veskin points out that it was around this time three years ago that we first saw some sketchy pictures of iPhone 6 dummy units. We might have to wait, though, before all of the YouTubers start receiving these bummers to show off, just as how we saw the iPhone 7 revealed.