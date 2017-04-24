Of America’s big four carriers, T-Mobile has had by far the closest relationship with Alcatel parent TCL over the past few years, sparking hope of an eventual BlackBerry KEYone launch on Magenta.

In the meantime however, T-Mo has put the oh-so-promising but ultimately unsuccessful Windows 10-powered Alcatel Idol 4S to eternal sleep, with little to no hope of a sequel. In case you didn’t notice, that brings the brand’s device count available on the nation’s leading “Un-Carrier” down to zero, as last year’s dirt-cheap Pop 7 LTE tablet was also discreetly nixed.

But at least the Android-based 7-incher has a follow-up of sorts in the pipeline, confusingly dubbed Alcatel A30, according to a rock-solid source. That’s confusing because a budget-friendly phone with the exact same name is sold by Amazon under the Prime Exclusive banner for around a month now.

Otherwise, the low to mid-end 8-incher you can see rendered above sounds like a decent sub-$150 affair, assuming that’s the price range Alcatel and T-Mobile are gunning for. You’ll apparently be getting an IPS screen with 1280 x 800 pixels resolution and Asahi glass protection, quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processing power, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage space, microSD support, 5MP rear and front cameras, pre-installed Android Nougat, an IR blaster, and of course, 4G LTE connectivity.

Not too shabby, especially for a prospective reboot of the operator’s always popular “Tablet on Us” promotion.