Nokia 3310 pricing in Europe extends to a 3G variant

Nokia phones are snaking towards customers in the next weeks. The biggest thing since sliced bread, though, has been the Nokia 3310 — people looking for a nostalgia rush have put in pre-order after pre-order for the 2G device for a little €49 clanger.

Well, it’s supposed to be €49. Real prices are stiffer.

Go to Austria’s TFK and you’ll find the device at €59. Down to Germany’s ComStern, you’ll find it for a more worrisome €69.90. At least you know that you’ll be getting your unit starting on April 28.

But Sweden’s Inet takes the cake, though, at 899 kr for a 3G version of a device that HMD Global has not yet made us aware of. That’s the equivalent of €93. And we don’t have anything more specific than an “early May” launch frame.

It’s not odd to see pricing irregularities between certain rings of the Eurozone, but with a low-margin, cheap thrills product like this, it seems there’s plenty of pricing room to play around.