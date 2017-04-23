South Korea’s Yunata Securities estimates that total Galaxy S8 generation sales will reach 50.4 million units by the end of the year with 27.1 million units being the Galaxy S8+ — that’s 53.9 percent of the total.

The “alt models” of the major Galaxy S flagships have taken the majority of sales the past couple of years: the Galaxy S6 edge took 51.3 percent of the total while the Galaxy S7 edge took 51.9 percent. We don’t have official numbers specific to those models, but best estimates hit 45 million for the S6 and a better performance for the Galaxy S7.

The Korea Herald reports from “industry watchers” that the Desktop Extension dock, or DeX, should help sales of the 128GB Galaxy S8+.