Clove pushes back BlackBerry KEYone shipments
While several European SIM-free phone sellers are to carry TCL’s BlackBerry KEYone just beyond May, but one in the UK has adjusted plans back by two and a half weeks.
Carphone Warehouse and Unlocked Mobiles are still advertising that the £499 for a first shipment on May 5. The case isn’t the same for Clove, though. It, too, had a 5th of May stock date, but the retailer has since moved that goal post back to May 22. The company has not publicly informed its customers why the move has been made.
TCL North America President and General Manager Steve Cistulli tweeted on Friday that we should expect news this week. We do not know if the Clove development is tied in with this nor do we know if Carphone Warehouse or Unlocked Mobiles will change their post dates.