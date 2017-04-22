The InvisibleShield Screen Protection Glass for the slippery nightmare that may be the Samsung Galaxy S8 is $49.99. It’s available direct from parent brand Zagg and at Best Buy, AT&T (where it’s actually $45), Verizon and other shops. Users have been rating the product very poorly.

Complaints about the design focus on the need to press extra hard on the glass to register touch input on the Galaxy S8 as there’s a gap between the shield and the phone. The lack of adhesive, rimming around the edges, also makes the shield susceptible to sliding around.

Here’s one from the Best Buy site, penned by “Adas”:

I always buy Invisible Shield products, and have trusted them for years. This screen protector was a definite disappointment. The protector does not adhere to the entire screen. There is a thin (and VERY visible adhesive line that distracts from the phones aesthetic). It peeled off easily and was the only thing holding it on to the phone. Also even when applied to the phone the functionality was aweful. You had to press very hard onto the screen to get it to scroll if you could even get it to scroll at all with the protector on it. Only the bottom buttons seemed to have responded to touch. I thankfully convinced BB to let me return this item as normally they won’t when a product comes with a lifetime warranty. I am thankful I got rid of it, definitely a disappointment for the price as well. This is the only time I have had an issue with Zagg products.

Out of 24 ratings on the page, there were 21 one-star ratings on a scale of up to five stars. There were 25 one-star marks out of 26 reviews given on Zagg’s own webpage. Zagg has been referring complaining customers to its support routes.

You might be better off with an all-around case.