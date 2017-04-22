Phones

Verizon Galaxy S8 units lack Bixby Vision shopping data

Samsung Bixby options

There always has to be a little grind between Samsung and Verizon every time a new Galaxy phone comes around to the network — the settings page gets tweaked, Samsung Pay isn’t included in the pre-loaded apps, things like that. While we continue to ask what the rub is with Big Red’s strongarm habits, there seems to be another gripe we have to confront.

Samsung’s new digital assistant, Bixby, which will not be able to support US English voice input for at least the next few weeks, won’t also be able to provide Amazon shopping results based on what it recognizes through its Bixby Vision feature. This exclusion only affects Verizon variants of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

In a statement to The Verge, Verizon stated:

The Amazon shopping function isn’t operational yet […]We are working with Amazon to provide that experience, but in the meantime you can use the existing Amazon app on your Samsung Galaxy S8 for the same photo and shopping experience.

Regardless of how useful or practical it is for you, it’s just another thing not working as intended for Samsung right now. With Verizon pegging the onus of integration with Amazon, though, it seems that the chaebol might not have much to do but wait for the situation to clear up.

You can still use Bixby Vision to look up crafts you can be jealous of on Pinterest.

