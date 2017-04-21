In the wake of the recent privacy rollbacks, keeping your personal information private is going to get much harder. Now that ISPs aren’t restricted from selling your browsing history to third parties, a VPN has become all the more essential.

Windscribe VPN provides all of the features you’d expect from a virtual private network provider: IP address masking, encrypted connections, and a log-free guarantee. But this service stands out for its defense against ads. By keeping your browser data away from trackers and traffic-sniffing ISPs, you can reduce your exposure to online threats.

Additionally, you can install this VPN on an unlimited number of devices to ensure that routers, smart TVs, and game consoles are protected too. A lifetime subscription to Windscribe VPN usually costs $900, but you can pick one up here for $79.