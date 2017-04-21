Even US Cellular’s Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge get official Nougat before US unlocked variants
Ridiculous? Absurd? Scandalous? The position in which Samsung has been putting its US-based users of officially unlocked Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge variants for several months now goes beyond the most passionate words of outrage.
Granted, no one promised that the two carrier-free flagship phones released back in June would be getting major OS updates before their network-locked siblings. But it seemed implicit, and this presumed solid software support was one of the main reasons people spent extra for these devices.
As crazy as it sounds, the SM-G930U and SM-G935U are still waiting for their long overdue Nougat promotions to this day, with mysterious “challenges” recently resolved, but nothing besides security patches rolled out.
After seeing all “big four” mobile operators take care of their customers before Samsung does the same, unlocked GS7 and S7 Edge owners are today beaten to the Android 7.0 punch even by their US Cellular-subscribing compadres.
Yup, America’s fifth largest wireless service provider has a little something, something in store over-the-air for SM-G930R4 and SM-G935R4 users, reportedly tipping the scales at around 1.5GB, and obviously including all the tasty, standard stuff, from multitasking enhancements to security revisions to new emoji.
As always, it can take a few days or even weeks for USC to spread the love nationwide. If you’re unwilling to wait, download Samsung Kies now and apply the update yourselves using a PC and USB cable.