UK sees Honor 8 Pro product pages, but no way to buy it

The Honor 8 got a Pro upgrade and we supposed saw some pre-order action for that upgrade today in the UK. But it seems that calling reservations for units at this point is not possible.

As of this post, Amazon.co.uk is listing the Honor 8 Pro, but is not able to sell it and does not have any indication of when more stock will be available. On Huawei’s vMall site, the price is £474, a 4 percent discount from its suggested price. The phone’s also got a Tripod Selfie Stick attached with it. There’s just no “buy” button rightly available at the moment.

We don’t know when we’ll see things fixed up, but we look forward to seeing those who want an Honor 8 Pro get one. Delivery begins from April 27.

