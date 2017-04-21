Phones

Taking it too far: renders of iPhone 8 chassis based on leaks

These images and that video up there have been clawing their way into news feeds recently.

They are renders of what the iPhone 8’s chassis is supposed to look like, based on previous leaks supposedly out of manufacturing contractor Foxconn like this one and this one. The design makes room for a hole at the center of the rear face, supposedly for a Touch ID sensor. Apple and components partner AuthenTec are reportedly experiencing difficulties implementing on-screen fingerprint authentication, leading to the possibility that Touch ID could be dropped altogether from the phone.

Thing is, we in the media didn’t really get our act together as most outlets sourced the picture from Chinese social media. However, it’s thanks to artist Benjamin Veskin that we now know that the renders were designed by another artist and released onto his Instagram account, on display above. EverythingApplePro featured some of these renders in a summary video on YouTube.

We’re not against showing off concept designs on the occasion when subject matter warrants it, but we don’t think you should mistake these designs as first-hand sources of knowledge. They’re derivative works that add dimension to what we understand about the iPhone 8. We’d question why the chassis should be of priority to realistically visualize, but that’s an ensuing discussion we’ll leave out of this post.

