Users seeing red on their Galaxy S8 screen will get software fix
Samsung initially responded to user concerns about the screens on their Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ tinted red by dismissing any quality control concerns and telling customers to contact customer service centers.
Now, a company spokesperson has told The Korea Herald that a software update will be coming next week “because there are some complaints about the red-tinted screens”. A bulletin to service centers notified employees of the update, which should include “color revisions”.
“We will upgrade the software because of some dissatisfied customers although there is no problem in the phone itself,” the spokesperson said.
Samsung is particularly antsy in its customer service aspect, especially after it was accused of poor practices when dealing with Galaxy Note 7 customers in a spate of multiple battery combustion events.