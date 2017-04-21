Qualcomm seems to be in increasingly hot legal water with key business partners like Apple or BlackBerry, and more importantly, industry regulators across some of the world’s largest mobile markets, including the US, Korea and China.

But all that didn’t stop the San Diego-based semiconductor giant from beating earnings expectations earlier this week, as well as securing lucrative contracts over the past few months to supply its newest premium processor for almost every single high-profile Android flagship phone around.

Meanwhile, the Windows mobile platform looks deader and deader by the day, but that doesn’t mean Microsoft has given up on its own Qualcomm alliance. As confirmed already by Redmond officials, ARM-powered Windows 10 devices are definitely in the pipeline.

Packing Snapdragon 835 heat, these are called “cellular PCs”, likely following in the footsteps of infamous Windows RT tablets. With full support for x86 apps this time around, 2-in-1 designs, high-speed integrated modems, Bluetooth 5 and “possibly” Wi-Gig capabilities, the “thin-and-light” laptop-cum-slate products should see daylight near the end of the year, according to Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf.

Dell and HP lead the list of companies interested in making the project happen, though all parties involved remain cautious about initial release plans. Further tests are needed, especially to ensure perfect fusion between Snapdragon 835 and Windows 10, 32-bit x86 emulation and all, so it’s probably safe to expect only one or two compatible gadgets commercially launched in Q4 2017.