Moto Z2 Play exists according to leaks

We’re getting through the days to the start of summer, when we will likely see Lenovo and Motorola hit up the press corps with some new flagship Moto Z devices. So, what does that picture look like so far? There’s a Moto Z2 Force that could be out to T-Mobile instead of only Verizon this year. Lots of Moto Z2 Force action, actually. And then there’s the somewhat irrelevant Moto X (2017) that’s been bobbing around.

And this leak still seems to miss out on the main Moto Z2 action in favor of some lighter Moto Z2 Play pictures, courtesy of TechnoBuffalo. If you’re familiar at all with the Moto Z’s layout, you’re going to find that not much has changed in looks — a camera puck with a single camera and flash LEDs, the “batwing” logo, metal pins for the Moto Mod accessories to attach to and a fingerprint sensor right below the display at front. We seem to be getting a little more flair with the rear design on the back (or maybe less if you appreciated the ripple pattern of the original Play) with stylish matte outline.

Other than that, we’ll have to wait for the specifications to roll out. The last one had a more modest set, contrasting from the main Moto Z, leading off with a Snapdragon 625. Speaking of wait, there’s that Thursday, June 8 date on the screen — could it be when the next launch event takes place? Lenovo Tech World was where we met the Moto Z last year on June 9. We’ll have to confirm that as well.

All of this makes us question if there will be no “normal” variant this year…