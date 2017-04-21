Senior Apple analyst Katy Huberty of Morgan Stanley believes that the average iPhone sales price will rocket to $753 in fiscal 2018, which begins in October, according to a research note obtained by Business Insider. That compares with the market rendezvous around $675 and Apple’s first quarter figure of $694.

A premium iPhone 8 model — estimated to price anywhere from $839 to over $1,000 — is expected to debut in September along with the more conventional iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. With the more expensive Plus model’s increasing popularity with consumers, the average price should increase this year for a “supercycle,” where consumers holding onto older models in wait of a more desirable one.

Huberty’s unit sales estimates for fiscal year 2018 are tending 7 percent above the Street, from 260 million to 264 million.