It’s not exactly Bendgate, “Explosiongate” or “Bootloopgate”, but Huawei probably can’t afford to leave even minor controversies and performance concerns hanging over its latest-generation flagship phones.

After all, the P10 and P10 Plus are decidedly well-balanced mobile powerhouses, lacking however a certain je ne sais quoi in their high-stakes battle with Samsung’s Galaxy S8 or the LG G6. More importantly, they don’t look or feel like significant upgrades over last year’s Mate 9, and that’s most apparent in the memory speed department, at least for some unlucky users.

It’s true, ladies and gents, not all Huawei P10 units are created equal. Due to supply chain shortages, the OEM recently made the difficult and controversial call to replace state-of-the-art UFS 2.0 or 2.1 chips with older, slower eMMC 5.1 technology inside some P10s.

The resulting flash storage speed difference is staggering in specialized benchmarks, but company CEO Richard Yu insists the phone’s hardware and software optimizations maintain a “good real-life performance and experience.” The thing is people aren’t paying premium prices just for a “good” user experience. They want the best of the best, and currently, Huawei can’t make that promise. Nor does Yu say when component shortages might end, and this sticky situation will be brought to normal.

In other news, at least it doesn’t sound like the Huawei P10 is exceedingly prone to screen smudges anymore. Previously, the problem was with the Gorilla Glass 5’s standard oleophobic coating technique, also according to Richard Yu, but now an alternative anti-static coating technology has been devised to keep that beautiful display all nice and clean.

Those about to buy a P10 should get one of these revised versions, while existing owners can head to an official store for a quick fix.