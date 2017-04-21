Names collide with HTC U 11 branding

HTC will imbue its next flagship with combined lineage as it is rumored to publicly dub the phone, reported by the media under the codename “Ocean,” to be the HTC U 11, VentureBeat reports.

The branding is to suggest that the device shares most of its elements with the U Ultra and the U Play that debuted this year while indicating its succession in the flagship tier of HTC phones from the One (M7, M8, M9) series through to the HTC 10.

The site’s Evan Blass also reports that the device will be colored in black, blue, red, silver and white — though we won’t see all those colors in all markets.

The device is scheduled to launch on May 16 and is rumored to feature pressure-sensitive sides that interface with the on-board software.

Image: VentureBeat