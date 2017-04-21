Our Galaxy S8 gripes, glory and glare | #PNWeekly 249

We introduce a new format to our show in time to give a nice, deep dive on what we think of the Galaxy S8 so far. That includes the handsiness of the thing and the AKG-not-AKG earbuds that come with every phone. We also tackle a ton of news in a short bit of time, so make sure you’re charged and ready for the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video recorded from 3:10pm Eastern on April 20th (coming soon), or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 249

RSS Feed

iTunes Link

XBox Music Link

Direct Download

Recording Date

April 20, 2017

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

Sponsor

This week’s episode of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast is made possible by:

We get it. You’re busy. That doesn’t mean you don’t have time to put together interesting meals using high quality ingredients. Blue Apron takes the guesswork out of cooking, delivering the exact amounts of food you need for each recipe.

All ingredients, meats, and vegetables are sourced ethically using sustainable sources. Each week you can customize your menu to fit your particular tastes and dietary restrictions, including vegetarian options. Blue Apron has an extensive collection of recipes, and subscribers won’t encounter the same meal twice over the course of a year, unless requested.

Cooking together can help improve family bonds, and Blue Apron families cook together three times more often. You will love how good it feels, and tastes, to create incredible home cooked meals with Blue Apron, so don’t wait!

Meals are delivered to 99% of the continental United States and it costs are under $10 per serving. Check out this week’s menu and get your first three meals free by going to http://blueapron.com/pocketnow.

News Summary

(7:23)

The news, now in delivered in three quick minutes, and a little bit of discussion.

The Galaxy S8 So Far…

(21:05)

•

See you soon!