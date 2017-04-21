While it was fairly easy to hate on the “streamlined” Sony Xperia X Performance at its original $650 list price, what with no fingerprint recognition in tow stateside, a tiny battery, short of impressive RAM count and way too thick screen bezels, recent discounts might make you reconsider.

Covered by a standard manufacturer warranty valid in the US, and unlocked out the box to work on GSM networks nationwide, reaching 4G LTE connectivity speeds, the 2.5D curved glass, metal back-sporting 5-incher currently costs just $367.09 on Amazon.

The catch? There are but a (literal) handful of units available at that super-low price, and they’re all coated in lime gold, which some may find stylish, while others will feel it’s a little tacky. The white Sony Xperia X Performance sets you back $399 after a smaller markdown, with black and rose gold models going for $459 and $469 respectively.

Anything under four Benjamins is a pretty obvious bargain, if you ask us, considering the objective attractiveness of this design, powerful Snapdragon 820 processor, proficient 23 and 13MP cameras, 32GB internal storage space, microSD support, respectable Full HD display, IP68 water and dust protection, and recent Android 7.0 Nougat software update. Clearly, Sony has better phones in the pipeline, but both the Xperia XZs and XZ Premium are set to cost an arm and a leg.