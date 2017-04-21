Android

24 Hours with the Samsung Galaxy S8: Hello Beautiful!

There was a time when I could care less if I owned the new Galaxy. Sure Samsung had great marketing, but the hardware was flimsy, the camera was terrible, and oh Gawd that software;.. we even had running jokes about how much we hated TouchWiz.

It wasn’t until the launch of the Galaxy Note 4 that we noticed a new trend. The hardware was great, the software was getting better, and the camera. Boy that camera. It’s made owning a new Galaxy almost irresistible, so you can only imagine how this honey moon phase is going.

Watch our initial impressions with the Samsung Galaxy S8 after 24 hours.

