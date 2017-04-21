24 Hours with the Samsung Galaxy S8: Hello Beautiful!

There was a time when I could care less if I owned the new Galaxy. Sure Samsung had great marketing, but the hardware was flimsy, the camera was terrible, and oh Gawd that software;.. we even had running jokes about how much we hated TouchWiz.

It wasn’t until the launch of the Galaxy Note 4 that we noticed a new trend. The hardware was great, the software was getting better, and the camera. Boy that camera. It’s made owning a new Galaxy almost irresistible, so you can only imagine how this honey moon phase is going.

Watch our initial impressions with the Samsung Galaxy S8 after 24 hours.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ Skins