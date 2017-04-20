Apple had the “courage” to take away the 3,5mm headphone jack off the iPhone 7 last year. But it also took some cowardice to include a Lightning adapter for traditional audio listeners in the box with the device.

The next test revolves around the question of when, not if the company will stop holding consumers’ hands and make them pay extra if they want that privilege — after all, Made for iPhone accessories makers want a piece of the Lightning headphones market.

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis believes that the time will come with next year’s iPhone. He wrote in a research note obtained by 9to5Mac:

Debate whether Lightning adapter stays in box, we believe it stays this year but goes away at some point, potentially in the 2018 model

Cirrus Logic, which makes the components for the adapter, is the biggest beneficiary from Infinite Loop’s bundle-in policy. It gets an order per iPhone unit made, but would have to settle to market demand once policy is dropped and the adapter only sells a la carte.