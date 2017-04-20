Sprint offers BOGO Galaxy S8 lease starting tomorrow

Sprint will spend a week selling two Galaxy S8 phones for the price of one if its customers get a new line of service or new arrivals take up two lines.

From tomorrow, April 21, through the 27th, the price for a 18-month lease of both devices on the Galaxy Forever program is $31.25 per month.

Users can either upgrade to the next big Galaxy release at 12 months on for no charge and a good condition return, pay a flat fee to own the phone or, past month 18, continue the lease month-to-month. We’re inquiring as to how the monthly credits — applied within one or two bills — will apply beyond any of those points.

The company is heavily promoting its $50 Unlimited Freedom plan to users — the price for two lines is $80 monthly.