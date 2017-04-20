Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Sprint now offering free LTE roaming in many locations across the globe. Andy Rubin follows as we learn that his Essential Android project continues to shape up. The iPhone X or iPhone 8 is next as we see leaks that show that the display is not getting Touch ID. The Samsung Galaxy S8 follows as customers are complaining about reddish displays. We end today’s show talking about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and its possible dual-camera setup.

Stories:

– Sprint Global Roaming Service gets global LTE roaming

– Andy Rubin’s Essential Android smartphone gets benchmarked again, with… 18-inch (?!) screen

– That Touch ID hole in the back on the iPhone 8 persists in another schematic

– Early Galaxy S8 adopters complain of ‘reddish tint’, Samsung says it’s not a ‘quality problem’

– Latest forecast calls for dual camera setup on Galaxy Note 8 matching ‘that of OLED iPhone’

