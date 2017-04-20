Phones

Moto X (2017) leak adds in a 4GB RAM variant

It seems that Lenovo’s Moto X series has firmly moved to mid-range status thanks to new leaked shots of what is claimed to be the Moto X (2017) with some interesting diagnostic data.

How to Tricks has published pictures of the device in its fastboot state. That allows us to see the device’s internal codename (in this case, it’s XT1605), along with the fact that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 is inside of it. Samsung seems to have provided the 4GB RAM disk and 32GB flash storage on-board.

Compare those shot with the first pictures we saw of the device. Its codename was XT1801 and was marked with a 3GB RAM disk and a 32GB storage disk supplied by competing IC provider SK Hynix.

Either unit could act as a red herring or these two could be part of an “all of the above” approach with more memory options on the way. We’ll have to see.

Stubborn details remain, such as the camera puck at back with two cameras inside of it. The CE identity sticker also contains the same code, despite the SKU change.

The introduction of multiple RAM offerings, one of which would allow a downgrade from 2015’s Moto X Pure Edition spec sheet, is somewhat of a surprise. Then again, the choice of SoC — a definite surprise — seems to have already given it away. That said, it may still be debated up through the review period of whether the Moto X (2017) represents progress within its series.

